BRS MLA slams Telangana govt for removing KCR’s posters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao on Tuesday, February 18 slammed the Telangana government for taking down posters of former chief minister and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad.

Rao expressed dismay over the removal of posters. The MLA said, “In its 10-year tenure, the BRS government did not remove posters regarding programmes of Opposition parties. However, the Congress government, in its 14-month rule, has targeted the Opposition for the smallest of things.”

BRS MLA Madhvarama Krishna Rao questions Congress govt over removal KCR posters in Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/H0wPrFPyx9 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 18, 2025

The Kukatpally MLA alleged that the Congress government had placed banners and posters regarding various events across Hyderabad. He urged the government not to target the Opposition over such issues. The MLA questioned whether there are different sets of rules for the BRS and the Congress.

“If putting up of posters is an issue, then the government should release an order stating that all kinds of posters are banned,” he added. Rao said that the BRS will avenge the removal of posters when it regains power in Telangana.

Also Read Watch: GHMC removes KCR posters in Hyderabad

Rao also slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for acting at the behest of the Telangana government.

GHMC removes KCR posters in Hyderabad

The Kukatpally MLA’s outburst comes a day after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed posters of KCR put up in Hyderabad for the former Telangana CMs birthday on Monday.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) was deployed at certain locations in the city to take down the posters.

The posters were reportedly removed based on orders from the Telangana government. GHMC staff including Disaster Response Force personnel, dismantled flexis and posters of KCR put by the BRS. Party leaders alleged selective action claiming that banners and posters of other party leaders remained untouched.

In several areas, BRS party workers obstructed municipal staff leading to heated exchanges and tense situations.