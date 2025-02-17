Watch: GHMC removes KCR posters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, February 16 removed posters of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad.

Posters of KCR were put up at various places in Hyderabad ahead of his birthday on Monday, February 17. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) was deployed at certain locations in the city to take down the posters.

The posters were reportedly removed based on orders from the Telangana government.

Also Read Telangana govt reduces employees’ work hours for Ramzan

On Monday too, across Hyderabad, GHMC staff including Disaster Response Force personnel, dismantled flexis and posters of KCR put by the BRS. Party leaders alleged selective action claiming that banners and posters of other party leaders remained untouched.

In several areas, BRS party workers obstructed municipal staff leading to heated exchanges and tense situations.