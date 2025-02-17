Telangana govt reduces employees’ work hours for Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted permission for Muslim government employees to leave offices or schools an hour early during Ramzan, applicable from March 2 to March 31, 2025.

It is applicable to contract, outsourcing, board, and Public Sector employees.

Throughout the holy month of Ramzan, they are allowed to leave offices or schools at 4 PM.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Telangana, Santhi Kumari.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

It is decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is gearing up for the holy month. Many traders and businessmen are preparing for business in the holy month.

Mosques across the city are also getting ready for the convenience of the worshipers during the holy month.

