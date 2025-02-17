Numaish in Hyderabad reaches its last day, still behind previous year’s footfall

Last year, the overall footfall was 20.62 lakh.

Numaish glimpse (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: The Numaish in Hyderabad is going to wrap up today. However, the footfall so far is still behind last year’s.

Despite extending the last date from February 15 to 17, footfall is lagging behind.

Exhibition began late

The annual exhibition, which was originally scheduled to begin on January 1, was delayed due to a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and it started on January 3.

Due to the delay, earlier, the traders were of the view that either the exhibition society should extend the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad or give a discount on the rent of the stalls.

They said that footfall was also lower this year compared to the last exhibition.

Based on the demand of the traders, the last date was extended to February 17. Despite that, the footfall failed to reach last year’s count.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surender Reddy, said that so far, the footfall is over 19.72 lakh.

This year, the highest footfall was recorded yesterday. It was 89 thousand.

As today is the last day, the footfall of this year’s Numaish in Hyderabad may surpass last year’s count.

