QR code on inter hall tickets to help students reach exam centers

Hyderabad: In order to help inter students reach exam centers on time, the Telangana Board of Intermediate (TG BIE) has decided to include a QR code on hall tickets.

It will save students from last-minute confusion.

How QR code on inter hall tickets helps students

In order to reach the exam centers, students can scan the QR code using their smartphones.

Upon scanning the QR code, students will be able to see the route map and estimated time to reach the exam centers.

It will prove useful as students often get confused due to the fact that many colleges have similar names, although the center code is different.

Helpline numbers

Apart from the QR code, the inter hall tickets will have contact numbers for Interactive Voice Response (IVR), the center college, the district officer, and the state helpline.

It will also display the full name of the center without a word limit.

This year, 488,336 and 507,956 students have registered for inter first and second-year exams.

Students can download inter hall tickets online 10 days before the exams.