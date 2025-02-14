Hyderabad to become global city with Telangana govt’s USD 15 billion plan

Hyderabad: With the aim of transforming Hyderabad into a global city of excellence, the Telangana government is going to invest USD 15 billion in various projects.

The plan was disclosed by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

Project to transform Hyderabad into a global city

The list of projects that will be undertaken includes Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road, Future City, AI City, Young India Skills University, EV manufacturing hub, Musi River rejuvenation, etc.

Speaking on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the minister said that the aim is to ensure that the city’s progress is not only in economic terms but also ensures sustainability.

He asserted that the projects will not only focus on upgrading the city’s infrastructure but also on making Hyderabad a global city.

City to get 7 new flyovers

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approved seven more flyovers at major junctions inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The CM has also ordered tenders to be called at the earliest after completing land acquisition and related works.

The aim of the projects is to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the city.

With infrastructure upgrades and a focus on sustainability, the government aims to make Hyderabad a global city.