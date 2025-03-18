BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy booked for casteist remarks against GHMC corporator

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA D Sudheer Reddy has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporator Banoth Sujatha.

According to the FIR accessed by Siasat.com, Sujatha, who represents the Hasthinapuram 16th division, alleged that Reddy made offensive comments about her in front of the media near the DCP office in LB Nagar on March 17.

She accused him of using inappropriate language, including a statement implying an improper relationship between her and another political leader, Madhuyashki, which she said insulted her modesty and humiliated her family.

The corporator further claimed this was not the first instance of caste-based insult from the MLA.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 3(2)(va), 3(1)(w)(ii), and 3(r) of the SC/ST POA Act, along with Section 79 of BNS.

Further investigation is ongoing.