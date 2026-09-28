BRS MLAs detained during protest at Hyderabad ED office

The BRS leaders were prevented from entering the ED office as they sought details regarding a 2024 case against Revenue Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
BRS MLAs protest outside Hyderabad ED office during detention, holding placards and banners.
BRS leaders protest outside ED office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs were detained while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday, September 28.

The BRS leaders were prevented from entering the ED office as they sought details regarding a 2024 case against Revenue Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy.

The BRS leaders visited the ED office to submit a representation to the officials, seeking release of the investigation details, two years after the raids were conducted on the minister’s properties.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

After being stopped by the police, they staged a protest outside the office. After a brief detention, the BRS leaders were allowed to submit their representation to Deputy Director Swathi.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button