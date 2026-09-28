BRS MLAs detained during protest at Hyderabad ED office

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs were detained while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday, September 28.

The BRS leaders were prevented from entering the ED office as they sought details regarding a 2024 case against Revenue Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy.

The BRS leaders visited the ED office to submit a representation to the officials, seeking release of the investigation details, two years after the raids were conducted on the minister’s properties.

After being stopped by the police, they staged a protest outside the office. After a brief detention, the BRS leaders were allowed to submit their representation to Deputy Director Swathi.