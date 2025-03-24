BRS MLAs wear black badges in Telangana Assembly, demand Rs 2L loan waiver

BRS MLAs led by Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the state government has broken its promise of loan waiver to farmers

BRS MLAs protest entering the assembly wearing black badges demanding full implementation of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs entered the Telangana Assembly on Monday, March 24, demanding the state government to implement the farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh in full, as promised by the Congress government.

BRS MLAs, led by Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy entered the Assembly premises with black badges, holding placards and raising slogans, demanding the state government to waive all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

They alleged that the state government has broken its promise of farm loan waiver to farmers, terming loan waiver a hoax and Congress’ drama.

They demanded that justice be done to the farmers as promised and the farm loan waiver be completed immediately.

