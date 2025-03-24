BRS MLAs wear black badges in Telangana Assembly, demand Rs 2L loan waiver

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs entered the Telangana Assembly on Monday, March 24, demanding the state government to implement the farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh in full, as promised by the Congress government.
BRS MLAs, led by Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy entered the Assembly premises with black badges, holding placards and raising slogans, demanding the state government to waive all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.
They alleged that the state government has broken its promise of farm loan waiver to farmers, terming loan waiver a hoax and Congress’ drama.
They demanded that justice be done to the farmers as promised and the farm loan waiver be completed immediately.