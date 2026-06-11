BRS MLAs urge TGPSC to raise recruitment age limit to 46

Hyderabad: Two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs have written to Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman Burra Venkatesham, urging that the maximum age limit for government recruitment be raised from 44 years to 46 years across all forthcoming TGPSC notifications.

The letter, dated June 11, was jointly signed by D. Sudheer Reddy, BRS MLA from LB Nagar, and KP Vivekananda, BRS MLA from Quthbullapur, and submitted on behalf of unemployed youth of Telangana.

The legislators cited the government order under which candidates had earlier been allowed to apply up to the age of 46 years, as the basis for their demand. While the current GO, issued in May 2026, raised the upper age limit from 34 years to 44 years, the MLAs argued it fell short of the 46-year ceiling that had been in effect under the previous order.

Central to their appeal was the absence of a regular annual recruitment calendar, which they said had caused candidates with postgraduate and doctoral qualifications to age out without receiving adequate opportunities.

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The letter pointed to specific examples, including the Deputy Education Officer post, for which a notification had not been issued since 1997, and Degree College Lecturer positions, as evidence of prolonged gaps between recruitment cycles.

The Telangana government had previously gone further than the current order, enhancing the upper age limit by two additional years to 46 years for general category candidates under the Congress administration, a relaxation that remained in effect until February 2026 before it lapsed. GO 86, issued on May 18, 2026, restored the limit to 44 years for a period of one year.

The MLAs also called for the application fee to be reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 100, reverting to what was reportedly the earlier rate, and urged the government to honour its assurance that candidates would not face a heavy financial burden in applying for state government jobs.