BRS MLC Kavitha dropped as trade union prez, sparks family feud buzz

Hyderabad: The replacement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha with former minister Koppula Eashwar for the post of the honorary president of Telangana Boggughani Karmikula Sangham (TBKS), a trade union affiliated to BRS, has raised eyebrows in the political circles.

The move is being seen as a way of reducing the importance of Kavitha in the party and its allied organisations.

All fingers point towards BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), as the political differences between him and Kavitha were seen widening in recent times, after the latter’s letter to her father and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao was leaked to the media.

TGKS is an offshoot of BRS, which has been representing the issues of Singareni workers in the state.

Meanwhile, Kavitha reassured her support for the ordinance brought by the Telangana government to implement 42 percent reservations, and found fault with BRS leaders for opposing it.

She said that she supported the ordinance brought in by amending the 2018 Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, only after taking the opinion of legal experts.

She questioned the silence of BRS leaders after MLC C Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna’s allegations against her. Mallanna had alleged that sooner or later, she would join the Congress.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, July 17, claimed that KTR was demanding that KCR make him the party president, which the latter would not budge on.

Pointing out that even Kavitha wasn’t ready to accept KTR as the party’s supreme leader, the chief minister felt that KCR’s family was engrossed in internal conflicts presently.