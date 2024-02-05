BRS MLC Kavitha avoiding summons: ED tells SC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday apprised the Supreme Court that BRS MLC K. Kavitha is avoiding the summons issued to her by the anti-money laundering agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

“She (Kavitha) is avoiding summons. She is not appearing,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, apprised a bench presided over by Justice Bela M. Trivedi.

At this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kavitha, said that ASG Raju had earlier assured the top court that the petitioner “will not be issued any notice to appear before ED till her petition challenging summons was heard next on November 20, 2023”.

“I said till the next date. My statement cannot ensure (protection) for all time,” responded ASG Raju.

Without expressing anything on merits, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was issued fresh summons by ED asking her to appear before it in Delhi on January 16.

In an interim relief for Kavitha, the top court in September 2023 had asked the ED to not insist for her appearance in the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy till the next date of listing.

Kavitha has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to her and has sought for protection against arrest.

She was earlier questioned by the ED in the case on March 11, 20 and 21, last year.