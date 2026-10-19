BRS MLC seeks Rs 20k-cr package to deal with Telangana drought

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dr Dasoju Sravan on Monday, October 19, sought a Rs 20,000 crore package to tackle drought in Telangana.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after the formation of a six-member sub-committee to study drought in the state, Sravan sought a special session of the Telangana Assembly and the Legislative Council to pass the emergency supplementary budget to address the drought situation in Telangana, which is induced by El Niño.

The BRS MLC accused the Congress government of delaying action despite warnings of deficient rainfall. He termed the sub-committee a diversionary exercise, pointing to the absence of a deadline, dedicated funds and representation from the Municipal Administration Department.

Sravan claimed that over 1,000 TMC ft of Pranahita floodwater had flowed downstream because the government failed to operate pumps at Kannepalli, leaving farmers in North Telangana distressed. He also pointed to power shortages, costly open-market purchases and dwindling coal stocks at the Yadadri thermal power station.

He also warned of a drinking water crisis due to a rainfall deficit, the Krishna and Godavari river basins and low storage levels in minor irrigation tanks. Sravan raised questions about the allocation of Rs 1 crore per district to drinking water contingencies and sought clarity on drought mitigation spending.

The MLC put forth five demands, including convening special legislative sessions and passing the Rs 20,000-crore package without waiting for Central assistance. He also sought publication of a white paper on drought spending, downstream water releases and power purchases.

Sravan urged the government to provide input subsidies to affected farmers, including tenant cultivators and farm hands. He also sought written, data-backed replies to all 23 questions in his letter before the sub-committee’s first meeting.