BRS MLCs arrested over remarks against Telangana Speaker

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police registered a case against two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), T Madhusudhan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy, for allegedly making derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Police arrested the two in connection with the case on Tuesday, September 8, after a complaint was lodged by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Speaker.

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police have registered a case against two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Thallu Madhusudhan and N. Naveen Kumar Reddy, for allegedly making derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly… pic.twitter.com/ghm2UNqhNa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 8, 2026

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the two MLCs, along with their political associates, assembled in the security area of the Telangana Legislative Assembly premises at around 9:30 am.

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The First Information Report (FIR) alleges that Madhusudhan and Naveen Kumar Reddy launched a verbal attack against the Speaker in the presence of journalists, electronic media personnel, Assembly staff and security personnel. The complaint further alleges that Madhusudhan used abusive and derogatory language against the Speaker, while Naveen Kumar Reddy allegedly questioned who had authorised the Speaker to issue orders.

The complainant alleged that the remarks were intended to humiliate and demean the Speaker and were made in a public-view area of the Assembly premises. The FIR also refers to video recordings and media broadcasts of the incident.

The police registered crime number 364 of 2026 under Section 152 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides invoking provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii).

Madhushan’s remarks

The previous day, a row had broken out in the Assembly over remarks by Tata Madhu on the Speaker. Tata Madhu allegedly said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was staying away from the Assembly because he did not want to have to address Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana’s first Dalit Speaker, as “sir.”

Tata Madhu, for his part, rejected the charge, saying he holds the chair in the highest regard and that his remarks were directed only at police officials who he alleged had manhandled him at the gate. He claimed an officer grabbed him by the throat, pulled at his trousers and stepped on him with a boot, knocking off his spectacles in the process, and that his comments came as he tried to free himself.

Saifabad Inspector K Nageswara Rao registered the case and took up the investigation. The police are expected to review the available video footage and witness statements as part of the investigation.

KTR, Harish Rao condemn arrest

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and deputy floor leader T Harish Rao condemned the arrests and asked why no action had been taken against those who manhandled BRS women MLAs outside the Assembly.

“The Congress government, which has failed to implement the six guarantees and 420 promises, has achieved nothing in 1,000 days except arrests and illegal detentions…if you have even the slightest respect for women, tell us what action you have taken against those who, yesterday, pulled the sarees of our MLAs Sabitha Akka and Sunitha, grabbed them by the neck, pushed them out and assaulted them.” KTR stated in an X post.

ఆరు గ్యారెంటీలు, 420 హామీలు అమలు చేయలేకపోయిన కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం, 1000 రోజుల్లో ఏమి సాధించింది అంటే, అరెస్టులు, అక్రమ నిర్బంధాలు.



హామీలు అమలు అవుతాయి అంటే – బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ ఎమ్యెల్సీ లు, ఎమ్మెల్యేలు అందరూ వచ్చి స్వచ్ఛందంగా అరెస్ట్ అవుతాము! మేము సిద్ధం, మీరు సిద్ధమా?



అలానే… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 8, 2026

“Even after the High Court made its position crystal clear yesterday, you deliberately filed fake cases today and arrested Tata Madhu garu and Naveen Reddy garu. This shows just how much respect you have for the courts and the law. The people are watching your diversionary politics!” he added.

Harish Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “ruling like Hitler” and silencing Opposition voices.

“Why this vindictiveness against the Opposition, Mr Revanth Reddy? Is it your conspiracy to prevent BRS public representatives from attending the Assembly and thereby stop people’s issues from being discussed in the House? Are these arrests being made out of fear that the failures of your 1,000-day rule, the 22A land issue, land scams, the problems faced by polytechnic students, and farmers’ issues will come up for discussion in the House?” he stated in an X post.

శాసన సభ్యులను, మండలి సభ్యులను సభలోకి రానివ్వకుండా రేవంత్ రెడ్డి ఆదేశాల మేరకు క్రూరంగా , కర్కశంగా గౌరవ శాసన సభ్యుల ను, మండలి సభ్యుల మీద దాడి చేసి సభా హక్కులను కబళించిన పోలీసులే నేడు ఉల్టా చోర్ కొత్వాల్ కో డాంటే అన్నట్లు గౌరవ మండలి సభ్యులు తాత మధు, నవీన్ రెడ్డి లను అరెస్ట్ చేయడం… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 8, 2026

“Our women MLAs had their sarees pulled and were choked. Instead of taking action against those responsible for these outrageous acts, are you filing cases against us and arresting us instead? Why have you deployed so many police personnel outside the homes of BRS MLAs? Why have our homes been surrounded? By using the police as your private army, you are making your rule resemble that of Hitler. This is not people’s governance—it is an Emergency-like regime that suppresses the voice of the Opposition!” he added.