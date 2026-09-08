BRS MLC’s remarks against Speaker rock Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The row over alleged derogatory remarks by a BRS MLC against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader, and allegations of police high-handedness against BRS women MLAs rocked the Telangana Assembly for the second day on Tuesday, September 8.

Soon after the House met, BRS MLA T Harish Rao sought action over the alleged high-handed behaviour of police against BRS women MLAs on Monday when the party legislators were stopped outside the assembly.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Speaker sought a report on the allegations of high-handedness against the BRS women members and that action would be taken accordingly.

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Harish Rao, however, alleged that the saree of a woman MLA was pulled and police behaved in a high-handed manner against another woman member P Sabita Indra Reddy following which the BRS complained to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.

However, instead of acting on the complaint, cases were registered against Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunita Laxmareddy and other women MLAs of BRS, he said.

“This is like pot calling the kettle black,” Rao said referring to cases registered against women MLAs who approached police for justice.

Speaker Prasad Kumar said the House respected its women members, but Harish Rao said he is anguished that women colleagues were at the receiving end of police action.

Referring to BRS MLC Thatha Madhusudan’s alleged derogatory remarks against him, Speaker Prasad Kumar said he has the right to be angry as the remarks involved his mother.

“I should be angry. Not you. Comments were not against your mother. They were made against my mother. I should be angry. How can you be angry?,” the Speaker said.

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Noting that BRS women MLAs are like his sisters, he said a report has been sought and action would be taken on its basis.

Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka said facts regarding the incident on Monday when police stopped the BRS MLAs should come out.

She alleged that the BRS put the women MLAs at the front on Monday and that BRS Working President K T Rama Rao also misbehaved with policewomen.

Harish Rao also referred to BRS MLC Madhusudan’s contention that he did not make any derogatory comments against the Speaker.

Madhusudan also expressed regrets and withdrew his comments, he said.

BRS also regretted that the Speaker felt offended and that a hue and cry should not be made over the issue, Harish Rao said.

Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu took exception to Harish Rao allegedly downplaying Madhusudan’s remarks.

Telangana Minister for Social Welfare and Scheduled Castes Development Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Congress MLA Ramachandra Naik demanded an apology from BRS for the alleged derogatory remarks against the Speaker.

As the war of words continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLCs Thatha Madhusudan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy were arrested here in connection with a case booked over the alleged remarks made against Speaker Prasad Kumar.

A case was registered against the two BRS MLCs under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and they were taken into custody, a police official said.

A massive political row erupted here on Monday over allegations that Thatha Madhusudan made derogatory comments against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy termed the alleged comments of Thatha Madhusudan as an insult to the four crore people of Telangana and a “dark day” for the state.