BRS nominates G Niveditha for Secunderabad cantonment by-election

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, April 10, nominated G Niveditha as the party’s candidate for the Secunderabad cantonment by-election on May 13.

She is the daughter of late MLA G Sayanna’s daughter and his successor, late MLA G Lasya Nanditha.

The by-election comes up after Lasya Nanditha tragically died in a road accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on February 23.

She was travelling in an SUV when the driver lost control, causing a collision with a divider, resulting in fatal injuries for Nanditha.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The driver was critically injured in the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Sayanna passed away on February 19, 2023, while undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Secunderabad