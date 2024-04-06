Narayan Sri Ganesh is Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cant by-poll

The Secunderabad Cantonment by-polls are scheduled for May 13, coinciding with the Lok Sabha eelctions in Telangana.

News Desk |   Updated: 6th April 2024 1:05 pm IST
Narayan Sri Ganesh is Congress canddiate for Secunderabad by polls
Narayan Sri Ganesh is ther Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment by-poll to be held on May 13

Hyderabad: The Indian National Congress, on Saturday, April 6, declared Narayan Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment by-polls which fell vacant after the tragic death of its former legislator BRS leader G Lasya Nanditha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement. “Narayanan Sri Ganesh is the Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from Secunderabad Cantt. – SC Constituency,” read the statement.

On March 16, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi announced to field Nanditha’s sister G Nivedita for the by-poll.

G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru on February 23. She was travelling with her driver and a gunman. Ironically, 37-year-old had entered politics after the demise of her father, Sayaanna, a popular leader in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

