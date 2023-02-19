Secunderabad cantonment BRS MLA Sayanna passes away

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment BRS MLA G Sayanna on Sunday afternoon passed away due to kidney ailments on Sunday.

He was undergoing treatment for the issue at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad where he left his last breath.

Sayanna started his political career in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and won thrice between 1994 and 2009 as the MLA. He was also elected as a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) board in 2015. In 2014, he defeated both TRS and Congress and became the MLA for the TDP party in the same constituency where he lost in the 2009 elections.

Post-2014, he joined the TRS (now BRS) and was the MLA until his last breath.

BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao expressed his condolences over the demise of Sayanna.

“My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri

@SayannaMLA

Garu on his sudden demise

He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment

May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.