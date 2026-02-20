BRS not worried about Kavitha, says her new party will be non-starter

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in Telangana are not worried about former party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha running for elections. Kavitha was expelled from the BRS last year for anti-party activities after she began attacking the pink party leaders. Since then, there has been some anticipation abour her future course of action, including expections that she would launch her own party soon.

However, it may be noted that no major BRS leader has so far joined or supported Kavitha openly – an indication that she was unable to pull even a small number of leaders to her side that could have damaged her former party.

The BRS is headed by former Telangana Chief Minister and Kavitha’s father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and day-to-day activities are run by working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Telangana Jagruti president Kavitha, on February 19, confirmed that her new political party would be unveiled in the first week of May. The announcement positions her for a direct electoral battle in the state’s evolving political landscape.

‘No BRS leader has joined her’

A senior BRS leader told Siasat.com that Kavitha is unlikely to have any impact electorally even if she floats her own party later. No BRS leader has gone ro her side and this is an indication that no one will support her. Even second-rung leaders have not done so. “Everyone is confused in the party as to why Kavitha left, as KCR and KTR have not said anything openly,” he added.

Another BRS source, who also did not want to be named, said that Kavitha wanted to become the working president, and that is what created a rift in the party’s leadership. Apart from that, “in a state like Telangana, where KCR is considered to be the founding force, she cannot speak against him and his party and expect to win. Her party will be a non-starter,” said a second senior BRS leader.

He added that there is unlikely any space for reconciliation between Kavitha and the BRS as well. “Most likely, she will go the same way as YS Sharmila in Andhra Pradesh, who eventually merged her party with the Congress. Kavitha will also do the same before the next Telangana Assembly elections,” the BRS leader added.

Siddipet in focus

Indicating her preferred electoral entry point, Kavitha said she is inclined to contest from Siddipet — a constituency that has long been associated with her family’s political legacy and is currently represented by her cousin T Harish Rao. Bodhan is also under active consideration, she said.

The former MLC was expelled last year from the BRS, after which she resigned from her position this January.