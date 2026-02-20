Telangana: Kavitha to launch party in May, might contest from Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday confirmed that her new political party will be unveiled in the first week of May. The announcement positions her for a direct electoral battle in the state’s evolving political landscape.

A Telangana-centric platform

Addressing reporters in an informal chat in Hyderabad, Kavitha said the party would draw its ideological strength from Telangana’s identity and political aspirations.

She made it clear that the outfit would adopt an aggressive opposition role, targeting what she described as policy failures and inconsistencies of the Congress, the BJP and the BRS.

She also forecast a gradual weakening of the BJP’s influence in Telangana.

Siddipet in focus

Indicating her preferred electoral entry point, Kavitha said she is inclined to contest from Siddipet — a constituency that has long been associated with her family’s political legacy and is currently represented by her cousin T Harish Rao. Bodhan is also under active consideration, she said.

Poll plans and alliances

On electoral strategy, the Telangana Jagruti chief suggested that her party may explore alliances for the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections.

However, she expressed confidence that by the time the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are held, the Election Commission (EC) would have allotted her party a symbol.

She emphasised that the party intends to contest the GHMC polls independently on its own symbol.

Signals of defections

Kavitha revealed that several leaders from the BRS have initiated contact with her and expressed interest in joining the new formation. While declining to disclose names, she indicated that more details would be shared in due course.

Questions unequal treatment of women leaders

Taking on critics who questioned the viability of her political venture, Kavitha argued that women leaders face disproportionate scepticism.

She pointed out that unsuccessful political experiments led by men, including those of Tollywood star Chiranjeevi and Devender Goud, are rarely subjected to similar scrutiny.

She also referenced Rajagopal Reddy’s political shifts, asserting that women are often unfairly judged in public life.

