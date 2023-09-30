BRS only interested in moving ahead with advisor Owaisi: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of the assembly elections, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that they think only how to move ahead with their advisor, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing a Press conference, G Kishan Reddy said “BRS party doesn’t know the importance of women. In the first five years, The BRS party ruled the state without a woman minister. How many women are there in the newly announced list of MLA candidates? KCR government works only for politics and votes and doesn’t work for the people. They think only about how to move ahead with their advisor Asaduddin Owaisi.”

Reddy further said that in the last nine years central government has given Rs 9 lakh crore to Telangana.

“I have told you already, I don’t need KTR certificate or KCR certificate, I want certificate from the Telangana people. When we got the regional ring road worth 26,000 crores, KCR government did not acquire a yard of land,” said the minister.

“Last nine years Rs 9 lakh crore from Government of India was given to Telangana. When the Prime Minister comes to all these development programs, KCR will not attend these programs. KCR has no moral right to be Chief Minister,” G Kishan Reddy said.

Hitting further at CM Chandrashekhar Rao, Reddy said “Whatever the cultural programs are held, we officially invite Telangana CM, but he doesn’t come. He doesn’t attend developmental projects, so this kind of CM is not needed for Telangana. KCR has no interest in public welfare except politics.”

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.