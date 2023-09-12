BRS Parliamentary Party meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 15

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 10:40 am IST
BRS Parliamentary Party meeting in Hyderbad on September 15
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao [File Photo]

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 15.

BRS Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs during the meeting, will discuss the strategies to be adopted, besides the party’s agenda for the session.

The chief minister has directed all the party MPs to attend the meeting without fail.

