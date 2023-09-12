BRS Parliamentary Party meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 15

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 15.

The meeting will be conducted at Pragathi Bhavan in the wake of the upcoming special Parliamentary session scheduled on September 18.

BRS Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs during the meeting, will discuss the strategies to be adopted, besides the party’s agenda for the session.

The chief minister has directed all the party MPs to attend the meeting without fail.