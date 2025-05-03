BRS rages over KCR’s name removal from Kala Bharathi in Miryalaguda

Hyderabad: The removal of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) name from the “KCR Kala Bharathi” board at the Miryalaguda NSP camp in Nalgonda district has led to strong protests from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

On Friday, May 2, under the leadership of former MLAs Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao and Tippana Vijayasimha Reddy, a large group of BRS leaders and activists gathered at the venue to express their dissent.

Former MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao stated that when the foundation stone for Kala Bharathi was laid in 2006, the then government did not allocate even 30 percent of the required funds.

He emphasised that after being elected as MLA, he secured Rs 10 crore for the project, completed the construction in the heart of the town, and dedicated the facility to artists.

Rao criticised the removal of KCR’s name by municipal staff based on local leaders’ suggestions, calling it inappropriate.

The BRS leaders demanded that Congress leaders complete the pending works worth Rs 973 crore in the Miryalaguda constituency.

Following the protest at Kala Bharathi, they staged a dharna in front of the municipal and sub-collector offices and submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

They also met with Miryalaguda DSP Rajasekhar Raju, urging action against those responsible for removing KCR’s name from the board.