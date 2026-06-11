BRS raises objection with ECI on Kavitha’s TRS party name

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has raised an objection with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accepting the name of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s newly established party, Telangana Rakshana Sena.

Not just the BRS, reports stated that the Election Commission has received over 600 objections.

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In its complaint, BRS stated that the party has been associated with the name Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since 2011, when it was launched by its chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“Though the name was changed from TRS to BRS in October 2022, the sentiments of the people were still strongly associated with TRS,” the complaint read.

The pink party claimed that Kavitha’s Telangana Rakshana Sena, which uses the abbreviation “TRS”, could confuse voters, particularly in rural areas, and affect the parent party’s electoral prospects.

In view of the objections raised by so many individuals and parties, it needs to be seen what decision will be taken by the ECI on Kavitha’s TRS.