Kavitha unveils TRS flag pedestal model for flag festival in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday, May 18, unveiled the model pedestal for the party flag, which will be hoisted across Telangana from May 20 for a month-long campaign.

The pedestal, designed in yellow with a curved-top structure resembling a traditional milestone, features the map of Telangana in navy blue. The acronym “TRS” is inscribed in white font within the map.

The flag model will be uniform across the state, according to K Kavitha, who was also believed to have selected ‘pink’ as the colour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) flag when the party was founded in 2001.

What do the colours symbolise for new TRS

Yellow, particularly turmeric, symbolises the pride, strength, and cultural identity of Telangana women. These colours carry deep religious and social significance. Its use is not limited to Hindu traditions but extends to the Christian communities, including Dalit Christians, across the region.

The Telangana map painted in navy blue is another symbolic representation of social justice, as the colour has long been associated with Dalit and Ambedkarite organisations. The use of the colour in the state’s map on the flag underlines one of the five “Panchajanya” objectives of Kavitha’s new political party – social justice.

The colour coding of every element reflects TRS’ localisation of its core ideology, which, according to Kavitha, is “Telangana, Telangana, and only Telangana.”

The flag-hoisting drive will be held between May 20 and June 20 at the state capital, district headquarters, mandal and village levels. Workers are instructed to explain the Panchajanya principles and the policies announced at the party’s foundation meeting to the public at each level.

Kavitha is expected to attend some of these flag-hoisting events.