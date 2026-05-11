Kavitha’s TRS to hold month-long flag festivals from May 20

Hyderabad: K Kavitha’s Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has directed party cadres to conduct flag festivals across every neighbourhood in the state for a full month, in a major grassroots push to take the party’s ideology down to the village level.

According to a party communication, the flag festivals will be held between May 20 and June 20 at the state capital, district headquarters, and down to constituency, mandal and village levels. Workers were instructed to explain the Panchajanya principles and the policies announced at the party’s foundation meeting to the public at each level.

Voices on Telangana’s problems

Party leaders were asked to raise their voices on the many issues facing Telangana at every location, addressing both state-level concerns and problems specific to each locality. Where necessary, local cadres were told to agitate on the ground. The communication called on workers to reach every section of society and build a strong, politically conscious mass movement of dedicated and socially responsible activists.

The month-long drive marks the party’s first major organisational mobilisation since its launch. Kavitha founded Telangana Rakshana Sena on April 25 in Medchal after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 2025 following a public falling out with her brother KT Rama Rao (KTR).

With Telangana’s Assembly elections due in 2028, the flag festival campaign is widely seen as an early bid to build cadre strength and public presence before the political ground hardens around rival parties.

The TRS flag festival format carries deliberate symbolism. The original TRS, now rechristened BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), used similar flag hoisting drives to build its mass base during the Telangana statehood movement. By reviving the tradition under the same abbreviation, Kavitha appeared to be making a pointed claim to that legacy.