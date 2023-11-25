BRS schemes launched to loot Telangana farmers, says PM Modi

Kamareddy: The incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) govt has been looting the people of Telangana for personal gains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing an election meeting in Kamareddy on Saturday. He said the people of Telangana were like an ATM for the BRS.

The Prime Minister said that Telangana’s farmers were among the most hardworking people in the country, and BRS was exploiting the state’s farmers for financial gains. “When people need money they go to ATM. When BRS needs money, they will come up with a scheme for farmers and loot people’s money,” the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted BJP’s commitment to the farm sector, citing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. “Over ₹3.5 lakh crore was disbursed to farmers across the country, of which 40 lakh were Telangana farmers and over 1.5 lakh farmers from Kamareddy,” Modi said.

Prime Minister also shed light on what he called BJP’s initiatives, like construction of biofuel plants in Telangana, the promotion of ethanol blending to benefit sugarcane farmers, and the Gobardhan Yojana, which supports cattle breeders. “We are constructing Biofuel Plants across Telangana. To increase the wages of sugarcane farmers, we have increased ethanol blending in Petrol. We are also running Govardhan Yojana, we are also giving free vaccination for Cattle bearers,” he added.

‘BRS cheated youth’

Modi also criticised the BRS for its handling of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the overall education system. “Telangana is a young state and is the state where youth got anti-youth government. BRS cheated with TSPSC students. They also ruined the overall education system in Telangana,” Modi added.

Modi then urged the electorate to reject both the BRS and the Congress, accusing them of dynastic politics and corruption. He emphasised the BJP’s track record of fulfilling promises, citing the abolition of Article 370, the banning of triple talaq, the passage of the women’s bill, and the construction of the Ram Mandir as key achievements.

Reiterates BJP’s promises

Modi promised to establish a Central Tribal University and turmeric board, and a committee, particularly for backward classes and scheduled castes. He mentioned the formation of a committee to support the Madiga community and said: “I spoke to officials in Delhi recently to make the establishment of the committee possible and soon. The case is ongoing in the Supreme Court, and we are making a strong case.”

The Prime Minister also made promises to the BC community in Telangana, including the appointment of a BC candidate as chief minister. “Only the BJP could give India a BC Prime Minister. BC people in Telangana are excited because we promised a BC chief minister,” he said.