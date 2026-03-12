BRS seeks fair elections for Ibrahimpatnam, Kyathanpalli municipal heads

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, March 12, urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Ibrahimpatnam and Kyathanpalli municipalities are conducted strictly in accordance with law, as per the Telangana High Court’s orders.

In a letter addressed to the SEC, Soma Bharat Kumar, BRS general secretary, urged the commission to maintain proper law and order during the election process, ensuring fair, impartial and transparent polls without any political interference.

He alleged that the earlier elections to these municipalities were marred by disturbances and irregularities due to the influence and interference of the ruling Congress, including certain MLAs, MPs and other political functionaries.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi pressured Telangana Speaker in disqualification petitions: BRS

Kumar stated that though BRS had secured a clear majority of elected councillors in both the municipalities, the Congress resorted to methods alien to the due process of law and misused official machinery, including the police and civil administration.

He stated that this was done to exert pressure on the elected BRS councillors with the intention of preventing the election of the party candidates to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, which, he said, is contrary to the democratic mandate of the voters.

“These issues were earlier brought to the notice of the commission; however, no effective action was taken,” the BRS leader claimed, urging the SEC not to remain a mute spectator to such unlawful activities carried out by the ruling party and its candidates.