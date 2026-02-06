BRS senior leaders inactive on ground for municipal poll campaign: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and former MLC K Kavitha, on Friday, February 8, said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) campaign for the upcoming municipal elections was not active on the ground, alleging that the party’s leadership was missing from grassroots-level mobilisation.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Kavitha said BRS leaders were not visible at the local level and questioned the absence of senior leaders from state-wide campaigning.

“The party’s campaign is not energetic. None of its leaders is actively working at the grassroots. Why are senior leaders not touring the state? If they are not campaigning, can they really be called state-level leaders?” she asked.

Kavitha questions BRS’ sincerity over BC related issues

Kavitha went on to allege that the BRS had never acted with sincerity on issues related to Backwards Classes (BCs).

She said BC voters should seriously reflect on whether the party deserved their support in the municipal polls.

According to her, the BRS had failed to clearly state its position on BC reservations. “The party must make its stand clear—whether it is in favour of BC reservations or not,” she said.

Questioning the party’s candidate selection, Kavitha pointed out that the BRS had allotted a ticket to Madhava Reddy, who had earlier filed a petition opposing BC reservations.

“How can a party that claims to stand with BCs give a ticket to someone who challenged BC reservations?” she asked.

She also urged the Congress government in Telangana to implement the promises made to BCs, including allocating adequate funds for the BC Sub-Plan.

Kavitha cautioned against governance that targets any particular social group, saying chief minister Revanth Reddy should avoid focusing on “only one section of society.”

Responding to criticism, Kavitha said the public would question her if she spoke irresponsibly. “People are closely observing who is answering questions and who is avoiding them,” she said, adding that attempts to erase the history of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the Telangana movement would not succeed.

On new political party

On her future political plans, Kavitha said efforts were underway to launch a new political party. “We are waiting for an auspicious moment for the party’s formation, and the organisational process is likely to be completed within three months,” she said.