BRS slams govt over delay in TIMS hospital construction in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders inspected the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar on Saturday, October 4 and lashed out at the state government over the delay in its completion.

Led by Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, the BRS delegation warned chief minister A Revanth Reddy of an impending revolt by the public.

At the LB Nagar TIMS site, he highlighted that BRS had integrated it with an existing cellar to build a six-story structure, but the current administration has managed only five floors in two years.

“If BRS were in power, these hospitals would have started serving the public by now. Revanth Reddy is deliberately delaying works out of malice, fearing that KCR’s name and BRS’s good deeds will be remembered,” he alleged.

Rao said that BRS chief and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had envisioned four TIMS hospitals and alleged that the current government had failed to carry forward the project. “If KCR had foresight for a hundred years, the Congress party has demonstrated a total lack of it. Former governments in United Andhra Pradesh failed to build beyond colonial-era facilities like Gandhi, Osmania and King Kothi hospitals. But KCR prioritised the poor by allocating funds and nearly completing these projects,” he said.

The delegation criticised the government’s decision to cancel or merge BRS-sanctioned medical colleges in Maheshwaram and Qutbullapur, undermining the goal of superspecialty services for the underprivileged.

“KCR planned medical colleges in all 33 districts, increasing MBBS seats from 2,850 to 10,000. We sanctioned the Ranga Reddy district medical college in Maheshwaram,” he said.

However, it was scrapped and merged with TIMS LB Nagar. Similarly, the Quthbullapur sanction was folded into TIMS Alwal, scrapping the planned 500-bed hospital there, Harish Rao remarked.

The former minister said that such moves left the areas without essential facilities. He said that there was “progress under BRS, regression under Congress.”

He flagged the Telangana government’s failure to pay salaries to Basti Dawakhanas staff for six months, despite Revanth’s promise of disbursal by the 1st of every month. “Congress takes pride in starving these centres,” he said.

Other grievances included Rs 1,400 crore in pending Aarogyasri bills rendering the scheme ineffective, the unexplained halt to the “Kanti Velugu” eye care programme, and a broader downturn in healthcare access. He demanded steps for the immediate completion of Warangal Health City and Hyderabad’s TIMS hospitals.

“Don’t play politics with hospitals. We’re warning Revanth Reddy: Complete these on a war footing, or a revolt from the people is inevitable,” he asserted.

He was accompanied to TIMS by former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, local MLA Sudhir Reddy, MLAs KP Vivekananda and Kaleru Venkatesh, MLC Yadav Reddy and other leaders.