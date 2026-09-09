BRS submits adjournment motion in Telangana Assembly again

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao and senior party leaders on Wednesday, September 9, submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Telangana Legislative Assembly seeking an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against the MLAs.

The notice was submitted under Rule 63 of the Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. KTR, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Vijayudu are among the MLAs who signed the notice.

The BRS legislators sought suspension of the scheduled business to take up the issue, terming it a matter of urgent public importance. They alleged that the police action against them was unjustified and sought an explanation from the government.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The part had submitted an adjournment motion on Tuesday as well.

Also Read BRS moves adjournment motion in Assembly over manhandling of MLAs

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the BRS and the Congress government during the ongoing Assembly session. The Opposition has been protesting against what it describes as police high-handedness against its leaders. On Monday, BRS MLAs, including KTR and Harish Rao, staged a protest near the Assembly and alleged that police manhandled some of their women legislators.

The BRS has decided to press the government for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly and hold it accountable for the action against its leadership.