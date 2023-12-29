BRS to begin preparations for LS polls from Jan 3

Hyderabad: After losing power to the Congress in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is now focussing on Lok Sabha elections to be held in next few months.

The party will conduct Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings from January 3.

On the directions of BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao, Secretary General K. Keshava Rao and other leaders will hold the preparatory meetings at Telangana Bhavan here.

The discussions will revolve around the strategy to be implemented in the upcoming parliament elections. By taking inputs and opinions from the leaders attending these meetings, the party will prepare an action plan.

BRS leaders said a special emphasis will be placed on the segments where the party lost the recent Assembly elections by a narrow margin.

Following these review meetings, the party will gear up to launch a vigorous campaign. Former Speaker Madhusudhanachari, former ministers Harish Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, and other important leaders will be part of these meetings.

The party announced on Friday that the meetings will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the meetings will be held from January 3 to January 12. The second phase resumes on January 16 after a three-day break for the Sankranthi festival.

The meeting for Adilabad constituency, currently held by BJP, will be held on January 3. Meeting for one constituency will be held every day. Karimnagar, Chevella, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Bhongir will be covered till January 12.

After Sankranthi break, the meetings will resume on January 16 with the party leaders reviewing preparations for Nalgonda constituency. This will be followed by Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Medak, and Malkajgiri.

The preparations for Secunderabad and Hyderabad constituencies will be reviewed on the last day that is January 21. All the key leaders from each parliament segment will be invited to attend these meetings.

Members of Parliament from the respective constituencies, MLAs of the assembly segments falling under each Lok Sabha constituency, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, ZP Chairpersons, former ZP Chairpersons, Mayors, former Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, former Municipal Chairpersons, former Corporation Chairpersons, constituency incharges, district party presidents, public representatives and other important leaders will take part in these meetings.

In the recently-held Assembly elections, the BRS lost power to the Congress, winning only 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BRS had won nine out of 17 seats. Its friendly party AIMIM had retained Hyderabad seat. The BJP had won four seats – Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Adilabad. The Congress candidates were elected in Malkajgiri, Bhongir. and Nalgonda.