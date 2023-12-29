Congress not keen on BRS MLAs ready to jump ship: Madhu Yaskhi

Hyderabad: Madhu Goud Yaskhi, chairman of the TPCC campaign committee, asserted on Thursday that approximately 15 BRS MLAs have been in contact with Congress leadership. However, the grand old party seems unenthusiastic about embracing them.

In addition, Goud claimed that numerous prominent BJP figures are considering a shift to Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During an informal exchange with reporters recently, Madhu Yaskhi revealed that certain BRS MLAs were contemplating a move to the Congress to safeguard their acquired assets. This, he stated, was the primary reason behind the Congress rejecting their advances.

He also disclosed that a BJP Member of Parliament was eager to participate in the recently concluded Assembly elections under a Congress banner, but his proposal also met with rejection.

Despite this, Madhu Yaskhi hinted at ongoing communications with various BJP leaders, suggesting the possibility of their inclusion in the upcoming general elections.

Responding to queries about the Congress high command’s stance on appointing new TPCC chief, Goud pointed out that in other states, the party has chief ministers concurrently serving as PCC presidents. He also disclosed that a minister from the Reddy community is vying for the TPCC chief position.

Emphasising the party’s goal of securing at least 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Madhu Yaskhi expressed confidence in the electoral process, predicting a relatively easy path for the party.