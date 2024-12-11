BRS to boycott orientation session for MLAs, MLCs due to Speaker’s ‘bias’

In protest of what they perceive as a biased attitude from the Speaker, the BRS has resolved to boycott the upcoming orientation session.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th December 2024 8:48 am IST
KTR questions the silence of PM Modi and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on the attacks on farmers protesting against Pharma Village in Lagcherla and its surrounding villages of Kodangal constituency.
KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced its decision to boycott the orientation session organized for members of the Legislative Assembly and Council, which is set to begin on Wednesday, December 11.

This decision was communicated by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who criticized the Speaker for allegedly undermining the privileges of BRS legislators prior to the session’s commencement.

He claimed that police intervention prevented BRS members from entering the Assembly and Council premises.

KT Rama Rao further accused the police of arresting BRS members when they attempted to raise concerns about government failures and issues affecting the public.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s handling of disqualification petitions against ten MLAs who defected to the ruling party after being elected on BRS tickets, alleging that there has been a deliberate delay in addressing these matters.

Additionally, KTR stated that during the last session, the Speaker had suppressed BRS voices by not allowing them to speak on critical issues.

In protest of what they perceive as a biased attitude from the Speaker, the BRS has resolved to boycott the upcoming orientation session.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th December 2024 8:48 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button