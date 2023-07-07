BRS to boycott PM Modi’s Telangana tour: KTR

"People in Telangana don't believe in the PM who has spread hatred among people in the name of religion," asserted KTR.

BRS to boycott PM Modi's Warangal tour: KTR
BRS working president and Telangana IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that his party cadre including the ministers, MLAs, and other elected people representatives will boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal on Saturday.

The PM is set to lay the foundation stone for the Rail Coach repair centre and attend a public meeting during his visit to Warangal on July 8.

“With what face is the Prime Minister visiting Warangal when he has not yet fulfilled the promise of getting a tribal university to the district?” KTR asked addressing the media.

Recalling that no steel factory has been set up Bayyaram Steel Plant in the Mahabubabad district as promised by the centre, KTR said that the PM who has served for nine years is now coming to Telangana begging for 520 crore rupees.

“People in Telangana don’t believe in the PM who has spread hatred among people in the name of religion. We are boycotting the Prime Minister’s visit completely,” asserted KTR.

The BRS leader further said that the Centre has meted out injustice to Telangana by shifting the Railway Coach factory (mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act 2014) to Gujarat from Telangana.

On the other hand, KTR also criticised Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth for targeting the BRS government’s Dharani portal.

Alleging Revanth Reddy to be an ‘RSS’ (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) man who was soft towards BJP and criticised only BRS, KTR said, “The government was ready to ally apprehensions raised by the Congress leader through a PowerPoint presentation on the maintenance of the Dharani portal.”

