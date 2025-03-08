BRS to hold public meeting in Warangal on Apr 27 to mark 25th anniversary

Hyderabad: As the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (formerly TRS), prepares to mark its 25th anniversary on April 27, party chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has announced plans to hold a massive public meeting in Warangal.

This event is part of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations, which aim to reflect the pride of the Telangana society. KCR has instructed party officials to identify suitable locations near Warangal for the event, and the venue for the meeting will be finalized soon.

Senior party leader and former minister Harish Rao has been assigned the primary responsibility for organizing the event, while former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will assist in coordination efforts.

Organizing committees for the event will be formed shortly to ensure smooth execution. The party is keen on making this event a grand success, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate this milestone.

KCR emphasized the need for the party to focus on the problems faced by women in Telangana and to organize large-scale movements addressing these issues.

BRS perceived as ‘home party’ of Telangana: KCR

He also highlighted the importance of the party being perceived as the “home party” of Telangana, stressing the need to fight for public issues more vigorously, given the current hardships faced by the people.

“The BRS plans to celebrate its silver jubilee over the next year in a manner that makes Telangana society proud,” he added.

During a recent meeting with key party leaders at his Erravalli residence, KCR provided strategic guidance on navigating the current political landscape in Telangana and India.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the political situation and the measures the party should take to address it effectively.