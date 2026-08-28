BRS to hold week-long protest as Congress completes 1,000 days

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced a week of protests to mark the Congress’ 1,000 days in power in Telangana. The party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, called on cadres to expose the ruling party’s “deception” starting September 2.

BRS will release a “chargesheet” on the Congress government’s “failures” at Telangana Bhavan on September 1.

On September 2, dharnas will be held at constituency centres over the failure of the six guarantees. Massive flexi displays will be put up reminding the government of the “420 promise deception” and “Baaki cards” will be distributed across households.

On September 3, meetings will be held with farmers at all consistency centres to discuss irrigation, power, urea and insurance issues. Protests will be held in Hyderabad over the Section 22A prohibited lands issue.

On September 4, special meetings will be held with women and people with disabilities. Discussions will be held on the Rs 2,500 financial aid promise, KCR kit, Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak issues.

September 5 will focus on students and youth issues, such as fee reimbursement and the job calendar. Special meetings will be held in Adilabad and Singareni areas.

On September 6, the party will take out a massive auto rickshaw rally in Hyderabad to shed light on drinking water, street lights, traffic and security issues. Programs will also be held in villages on sanitation and other issues.

September 7 will focus on complaints at Prajavani centres. Press meets will be held at all district centres on September 8 and the protest will end on September 10 with the BRS expressing solidarity with teachers and employee unions’ protests.