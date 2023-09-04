BRS unclear on simultaneous elections

Hyderabad: Amidst discussions regarding the Centre’s proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the opposition alliance INDIA has voiced its opposition to the idea. However, the ruling BRS party in Telangana has not yet clarified its stance on the matter.

In the midst of this debate, State Congress President Revanth Reddy has made public a letter sent by Chief Minister KCR to the Law Commission on July 6, 2018. In this letter, KCR expressed his support for simultaneous elections to the parliament and state assemblies.

As the president of TRS and the chief minister at the time, KCR wrote this letter to Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan, the then chairman of the Law Commission of India, in response to a letter from the Law Commission dated June 14, 2018, seeking opinions on uniform elections.

In the letter, KCR highlighted the challenges posed by holding separate elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He pointed out that these elections cause significant disruptions, involve extensive resources, and hamper the implementation of development and welfare schemes. Additionally, they require political parties and candidates to spend substantial amounts twice in five years.

KCR stressed the need for simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha to reduce expenditure and streamline the election process. He expressed strong support for the idea, stating that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) backs the concept of simultaneous elections.

As the chief minister KCR was engaged in pre-planned programs, he entrusted Lok Sabha MP D. Vinod Kumar with the responsibility of conveying his suggestions and positions to the Law Commission on his behalf.

Revanth Reddy, in a letter to the chief minister, has requested an explanation regarding KCR’s current stance on simultaneous elections.