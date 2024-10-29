BRS walks out of PAC meeting over Arekapudi Gandhi’s chairmanship

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators staged a walkout from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in protest against the appointment of Arekapudi Gandhi, a BRS MLA who recently defected to the Congress party, as the PAC chairman.

BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy condemned Gandhi’s appointment as illegal, arguing that such influential positions should traditionally be held by an opposition MLA nominated by their party’s Legislative Party leader.

Reddy characterized the appointment as a blatant violation of established legislative traditions and urged the Speaker to reconsider the decision in light of historical practices.

The BRS has expressed strong discontent over what they perceive as a departure from the convention, insisting that the PAC chairmanship should be reserved for members of the opposition to uphold democratic norms.

Legislative Affairs minister D Sridhar Babu’s assertion that Arekapudi Gandhi is still a BRS MLA did little to appease the opposition, who raised concerns about his loyalty to the party and questioned the motives behind his appointment as PAC Chairman.