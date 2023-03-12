BRS will contest 175 Assembly, 25 parliament seats: Thota

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the party would be contesting from all the 175 Assembly and 25 parliament seats in the upcoming elections.

Chandrashekar said that BRS will be taking on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the polls as the party was receiving an overwhelming response from the people of Andhra.

“Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not have any presence in Andhra Pradesh and the people are fed up with YSRCP and TDP. Both parties are steeped in corruption. BRS has a chance to fill the gap,” he said.