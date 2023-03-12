BRS will contest 175 Assembly, 25 parliament seats: Thota

Chandrashekar said that BRS will be taking on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the polls as the party was receiving overwhelming response from people of Andhra. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 12th March 2023 5:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the party would be contesting from all the 175 Assembly and 25 parliament seats in the upcoming elections.

Also Read
AP: Naidu announces TDP tie-up with PDF for upcoming polls

Chandrashekar said that BRS will be taking on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the polls as the party was receiving an overwhelming response from the people of Andhra. 

“Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not have any presence in Andhra Pradesh and the people are fed up with YSRCP and TDP. Both parties are steeped in corruption. BRS has a chance to fill the gap,” he said. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 12th March 2023 5:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button