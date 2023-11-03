BRS will have to pay heavily for ‘disempowering’ weaker sections: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana had “defrauded” the Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities and the poor, and claimed that it will have to pay heavily in the upcoming assembly polls for “disempowering” the weaker sections.

His attack came over the reported “suicide” of a 30-year-old Dalit man in the state.

Also Read PM Modi does not want power to go into hands of poor, says Kharge

In a post on X, Kharge said, “KCR Government in Telangana has deceived, duped and defrauded the Dalits, Backward Classes, Adivasis, Minorities and the Poor!”

KCR Govt in Telangana has deceived, duped and defrauded the Dalits, Backward Classes, Adivasis, Minorities and the Poor !



Yet another suicide of a hapless, depressed 30-year-old Dalit man has taken place in the state.



Ramakanth, in his last letter has explicitly exposed KCR… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 3, 2023

“Yet another suicide of a hapless, depressed 30-year-old Dalit man has taken place in the state,” the Congress president said.

“Ramakanth in his last letter has explicitly exposed KCR Govt’s rank apathy and denial of the Dalit Bandhu scheme,” the Congress president said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao has crushed the dreams of lakhs of Dalit landless families by cheating them with grand promises, he alleged. Rao is popularly called KCR.

“KCR Govt announced the Dalit Bandhu by allocating a whopping Rs 17,700 crore for it in the budget, but hardly spent Rs 300 crore!” he claimed.

“Come December 3, and the BRS will have to pay heavily for disempowering the weaker sections of Telangana!” Kharge said.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.