‘Brutal violence’: US expresses concern for Kukis in Manipur post viral video

A US State Department spokesperson condemned the incident, extended his sympathy to the victims and called it "brutal" and "terrible", Reuters reported.

Kolkata: Activists of SFI, DYFI and AIDWA participate in a rally to protest against Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

The United States (US) on Sunday expressed grief over Manipur violence and said that it was deeply concerned about “brutal violence” reports against Kuki-Zo tribals emanating from Manipur, including the viral video that made headlines across the world.

“The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes and places of worship,” the State Department spokesperson said.

A video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women aged 19 and 20 being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced online leading to massive outrage on social media on July 19.

However, the assault had occurred in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and the majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki. Since May 3, at least 150 people have been reportedly killed and more than ten thousand have fled their homes.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also spoke up about the incident and said that the US wants to help India deal with the violence “if asked”.

“ I think it’s about human concern… You don’t have to be Indian to care when you see children and people die in the sort of violence that we see in Manipur and we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things,” he had said.

