BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel vehicles to run in Delhi from today as curbs end

Amid spike in air pollution, the Transport Department of Delhi Government had banned these vehicles till Sunday (November 13).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th November 2022 11:38 am IST
Diesel vehicles ban in Delhi ends.

Delhi: Owners of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be able to take their vehicles out on the roads of Delhi from Monday as the restictions imposed on them in view of rising polltion ended on Sunday.

However, no further order has been issued about continuation of the curbs.

According to the information, the air quality of Delhi has remained stable for the last few days. This is the reason that no new order has been issued regarding the ban. But the Delhi government says that the entire situation is being monitored. In such a situation, if there is an increase in the AQI level, then a decision can be taken on it further.

Earlier, the Delhi government had banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles under phase 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). There was a provision of imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving a vehicle in violation of this rule.

