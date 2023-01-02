BSF caught 22 Pakistani fishermen, seized heroin in Guj in 2022

New Delhi: The Border Security Force’s (BSF) Gujarat Frontier achieved great success in thwarting infiltration and drug smuggling in 2022, arresting 22 Pakistani fishermen on the international border in the state and seizing heroin, valued at Rs 320 crore, in different operations.

The BSF’s Gujarat Frontier is responsible for guarding the 826 km India-Pakistan border, from Rajasthan’s Barmer to the Rann of Kutch, and the coastal areas including creeks.

The BSF apprised that it caught 22 Pakistani fishermen, who had infiltrated the Indian border and seized 79 fishing boats in the difficult, marshy terrain of the Harami Nala located in Bhuj sector and Sir Creek.

According to the information, troopers recovered 50 packets of heroin valued at Rs 250 crore from the coastal and creek areas.

Apart from this, 61 packets of hashish valued at Rs 2.49 crore have been seized.

On the other hand, in a joint operation with ATS Jodhpur in Barmer, the force recovered 14 packets of heroin valued at Rs 70 crore.

The BSF confiscated Rs 12.05 lakh cash from the smugglers. In addition, 22 Indians, 4 Pakistanis, 2 Bangladeshis, 2 Canadians and a Rohingya were arrested for their involvement in illegal cross-border activities.

A BSF official said that more than 350 women personnel effectively guard the borders despite the vagaries of nature.

At the same time, BSF Gujarat is strengthening its hold in inaccessible areas like Sir Creek and Harami Nala by making permanent bases.