BSP files complaint against Congress’ Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) complained to the Returning Officer of Malakpet that Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Shaik Akbar of Malakpet had concealed certain facts of the criminal case filed against him in his affidavit.

The BSP candidate Algola Ramesh alleged Shaik Akbar didn’t disclose in his affidavit filed against him under Section 306 of IPC at L B Nagar police station in 2020.

“It is imperative to address these discrepancies promptly to ensure the transparency and integrity of the electoral process,” he urged in the complaint. The case filed pertains to the abetment of suicide with FIR No 349/2020.