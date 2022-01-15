BSP releases first list of 53 candidates for UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released the first list of candidates on 53 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls.

“We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two,” BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Mayawati expressed confidence about winning the polls and forming the government.

“In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime,” she said.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.