BSP releases list of 20 candidates ahead of Telangana polls

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd October 2023 6:26 pm IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party released 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up for the 2023 Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its first list of 20 candidates here on Tuesday, October 3.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the list, state party president R S Praveen Kumar will contest from the Sirpur constituency.

Others include:

MS Education Academy
  • Jangam Gopi will contest Zahirabad constituency
  • Dasari Usha will contest Peddapalli constituency
  • Chandrasekhar Mudiraj will contest Tandur constituency
  • M Venkateshwar Rao will contest Palair constituency
  • Komkati Shekhar will contest Choppadandi constituency
  • M Venkatesh Chowhan will contest Devarakonda constituency
  • M Priyadarshini will contest Nakrekal constituency
  • B Rambabu Naik will contest Wyra constituency
  • N Vijay Kumar will contest Dharmapuri constituency
  • N C Ramulu Mudhiraj will contest Wanaparthy constituency
  • N Ramchander will contest Manakondur constituency
  • P Srinivas will contest Kodad constituency
  • Kothapalli Kumar will contest Nagarkurnool constituency
  • Bansilal Rathod will contest Khanapur constituency
  • M Prakasham will contest Andole constituency
  • Vatte Janaiah Yadav will contest Suryapet constituency
  • G Kranthi Kumar will contest Vikarabad constituency
  • Erra Kamesh will contest Kothagudem constituency
  • P K Madhava Rao Ekambkar will contest Jukkal constituency.
Also Read
Telangana polls: KCR announces candidates for 115 of 119 seats

In August, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao released 115 candidates of the 119 constituencies. Candidates for the Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon and Narsapur constituencies will be announced later.

Chief minister KCR will be contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Among the 115 candidates, the BRS has fielded three Muslims, Ibrahim Lodi, Ali Baqri and Mohammed Shakeel Aamir for Charminar, Bhadurpura and Bodhan respectively.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd October 2023 6:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button