BSP releases list of 20 candidates ahead of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up for the 2023 Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its first list of 20 candidates here on Tuesday, October 3.

According to the list, state party president R S Praveen Kumar will contest from the Sirpur constituency.

Others include:

Jangam Gopi will contest Zahirabad constituency

Dasari Usha will contest Peddapalli constituency

Chandrasekhar Mudiraj will contest Tandur constituency

M Venkateshwar Rao will contest Palair constituency

Komkati Shekhar will contest Choppadandi constituency

M Venkatesh Chowhan will contest Devarakonda constituency

M Priyadarshini will contest Nakrekal constituency

B Rambabu Naik will contest Wyra constituency

N Vijay Kumar will contest Dharmapuri constituency

N C Ramulu Mudhiraj will contest Wanaparthy constituency

N Ramchander will contest Manakondur constituency

P Srinivas will contest Kodad constituency

Kothapalli Kumar will contest Nagarkurnool constituency

Bansilal Rathod will contest Khanapur constituency

M Prakasham will contest Andole constituency

Vatte Janaiah Yadav will contest Suryapet constituency

G Kranthi Kumar will contest Vikarabad constituency

Erra Kamesh will contest Kothagudem constituency

P K Madhava Rao Ekambkar will contest Jukkal constituency.

In August, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao released 115 candidates of the 119 constituencies. Candidates for the Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon and Narsapur constituencies will be announced later.

Chief minister KCR will be contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Among the 115 candidates, the BRS has fielded three Muslims, Ibrahim Lodi, Ali Baqri and Mohammed Shakeel Aamir for Charminar, Bhadurpura and Bodhan respectively.