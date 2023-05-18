BSP to contest all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

Mayawati pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th May 2023 1:46 pm IST
Govt must clear air over allegations against Adani Group: BSP supremo Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

She reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan ‘Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery in UP mayoral polls

She accused the BJP of managing and manipulating the recent municipal elections and said that the people had seen through their game plan and would ensure the return of BSP.

She pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th May 2023 1:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button