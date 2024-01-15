BSP will go it alone in Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th January 2024 1:09 pm IST
BSP chief Mayawati (ANI)

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.

MS Education Academy

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th January 2024 1:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button