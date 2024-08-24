BTS’ Suga, Salman Khan: 5 celebs who were caught drunk driving

Mumbai: Drunk driving is a serious issue that affects people from all walks of life, including some of the most famous and influential figures in the entertainment industry. Despite their wealth, status, and success, even celebrities are not immune to making poor decisions that can have significant consequences. We explore five well-known celebrities who found themselves in legal trouble due to drunk driving, showing how these incidents impacted their lives.

1. Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was involved in a well-known hit-and-run case in 2002. He was accused of driving under the influence and causing an accident that led to the death of one person. This case brought a lot of attention to how celebrities are treated by the law in India and had a major impact on his life and career.

2. BTS’s Suga

Member of K-pop group BTS, Suga, has apologized after he was caught drunk diving an electric scooter.



He said that it was “entirely my responsibility without any excuse” pic.twitter.com/EW4QL36YtR — Almost (@almost_co) August 9, 2024

BTS’s Suga, a hugely popular K-pop star, recently shocked fans when he was involved in a drink-and-drive incident. The police are investigating after finding a video of him riding a foldable electric scooter at 30 km/h, possibly under the influence. This situation has raised concerns among his fans and the public.

3. Justin Bieber

In 2014, pop star Justin Bieber was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami. This incident was a major issue for Bieber, who was already dealing with a bad public image at the time. The arrest forced him to rethink his behavior and make changes to his lifestyle.

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, the famous TV personality, was arrested for drunk driving in 2006. This arrest led to her spending a short time in jail, which became a big news story. The incident showed that even wealthy and famous people can face legal consequences for their actions.

5. Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence. Her legal troubles and struggles with substance abuse have hurt her career and made headlines many times.